RCPD searching for missing teen from Ogden

Riley County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Ogden.

Calob Haymond reportedly went missing from Salina on September 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m. He was taken to Salina on Friday by his family and dropped off at a friend’s house to spend the weekend. Calob and his friend were reportedly out walking when his friend’s parents came and picked up Calob’s friend and left Calob. His last known location was in the area of Walmart in south Salina.

Calob is 5’9” and weighs 155 pounds. He has naturally dark blonde hair that is dyed light pink and hazel eyes. Calob was last known to be wearing a dark grey Pac-Man t-shirt and black athletic shorts.

If you have any information please contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.