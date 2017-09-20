K-State’s exhibit ‘Artistry and Innovation’ displayed at Kansas Board of Regents’ office

Each year, the Kansas Board of Regents invites one of the state universities to provide a display of art and creative work at the Regents’ office. The 2017-18 year will feature work from Kansas State University.

The display, “Artistry and Innovation,” features both individual and collaborative projects. The small sampling of Wildcat research and discovery will open with a reception at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Regents’ first meeting of the 2018 fiscal year will then begin with remarks by Kansas State University President Richard Myers.

The exhibit of unique images and objects represents a wide spectrum of creativity across eras, disciplinary lines, materials and technologies from K-State departments and museums. Featured works include an award-winning bench and watercolors by students and faculty in the College of Architecture, Planning & Design; examples of clothing and textiles from the Historic Costume and Textile Museum in the College of Human Ecology; examples of printmaking created through nontoxic electrolytic etching developed in a collaboration between two faculty members — one in art and one in chemistry; and an interactive touch table connecting art with ecosystem research, a joint project of landscape architecture and the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art as a Prairie Studies Initiative project.

Linda Duke, director of the Beach Museum of Art and organizer of the display, worked with planning team members Tim de Noble, professor and dean, College of Architecture, Planning & Design; Barbara Anderson, department head and associate professor, apparel, textiles, and interior design; Sarah Hancock, communications coordinator, Office of the Vice President for Research, who served as editor for the text panels; Sue Peterson, director of governmental relations, Office of the President; and Matthew Gaynor, professor and department head, art.

The museum’s exhibitions designers Lindsay Smith and Marvin Gould installed the display.

The following are contributors of creative works: