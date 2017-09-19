Riley County Arrests September 19

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and battery in the 300 block of N Park St. on September 18, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Officers listed Rebecca Ezell, 31, of Ogden, Kansas, and Michael Ezell, 36, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victims when it was reported a known suspect battered them.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of N 4th St. on September 18, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM. Officers listed Giovanna Dainty, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took two specialized bicycles and bicycle parts. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.