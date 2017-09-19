KBI: Convicted felon jailed for growing pot in Kansas community park

LABETTE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chetopa Police Department arrested a Kansas man Monday evening for growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday KBI agents, Labette County Sheriff’s deputies, and officers from the Chetopa Police Department arrested Joseph “Scott” Skibo, 54, of Chetopa, for cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. Skibo attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.