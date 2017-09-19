Kansas Revenue Department employee shot at agency office

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.

Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.

Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details of its nature.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.

The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.