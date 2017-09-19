First Infantry Division Artillery to host change of command ceremony

The 1st Infantry Division Artillery will host a change of

command ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field.

Col. Thomas R. Bolen will relinquish command to Col. Rory A. Crooks after

nearly two years in command of DIVARTY. Bolen has been leading the DIVARTY

since its reactivation in October 2015.

Bolen will now go to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to serve as the assistant

deputy commandant of the Command and General Staff College.

Crooks comes to DIVARTY from the U.S. Army War College, where he served as

the director of the International Fellows Program.

DIVARTY was one of 10 artillery units reactivated throughout the Army in

2015. The unit inactivated 10 years prior when the 1st Inf. Div. was

headquartered in Germany.