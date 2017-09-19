All-University Career Fair Begins Today

Attention Students! Visit with over 300 employers for career, internship, and co-op positions during the All-University Career Fair.
Bring your student ID, multiple copies of your resume, and dress professionally. The career fair will take place Tuesday through Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Agriculture, Arts & Sciences, Business and Human Ecology
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – All majors! This day is a best fit to meet employers considering a wide variety of majors who may be qualified for their opportunities
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Engineering and Technology
- Search employers attending in Handshake
- And download the K-State Mobile App to navigate during the fair
- See which employers are offering Next Day Interviews