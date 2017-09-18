Riley County Arrests September 18

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers riled a report for attempted rape in Manhattan on September 15, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim. Oscar Zapata, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Zapata was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 16, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Zapata was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery. Zapata’s bond was set at $30,000.00. Zapata was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center on September 15, 2017 at approximately 6:25 PM. Officers listed Victorias Secret as the victim when it was reported unknown suspects took store merchandise. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Phillip Cole, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek on September 15, 2017 at approximately 11:10 PM. Cole was arrested for possession of marijuana, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, possession of cocaine, driving while license revoked and driving while a habitual violator. Cole’s total bond was set at $5,500.00. Cole was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on September 16, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Officers listed Sera Voss, 20, of Manhattan and Citi Bank as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect scammed the victim after telling her she owed tax money. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,950.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 8000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on September 16, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a silver 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Susan Swanson, 69, of Clay Center, Kansas, turned in front of a blue 2004 Suzuki GSX6 driven by Eldon Picou, 43, of Manhattan, causing the Suzuki to crash. Swanson was issued a citation for failure to yield. Picou was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Bronco Way in Ogden, Kansas, on September 16, 2017 at approximately 10:10 PM. Officers listed Ashely Meiss, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim when she reported a suspect known to her damaged her bedroom door and battered her.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2700 block of Brittany Ter. on September 16, 2017 at approximately 11:45 PM. Officers listed Nadia Oweidat, 42, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect scammed her when she tried to sell her couch on Craigslist. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Seventh St. on September 17, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Officers listed MercyJazz Goodridge, 23, and the State of Kansas, as the victims when it was reported a known suspect swung a basbeall bat at the victim. Radsa Herbert, 25, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in connection. Herbert was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Herbert’s total bond was set at $6,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for involuntary manslaughter on September 17, 2017 at approximately 5:10 AM. Officers listed Randy Abarr, 60, of Manhattan, as the victim. All parties have been identified and no arrests have been made pending further investigation. There is no danger to the public. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 500 block of Sunset Ave. on September 17, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Officers listed Grace Brennan, 19, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect pointed an unknown type of firearm with an orange cap at her. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Church Ave. on September 17, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Officers listed Earnest Johnson, 53, of Manhattan, as the victim he reported a suspect known to him failed to return his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Poyntz Ave. on September 17, 2017 at approximately 9:45 PM. Officers listed Joshua Davies, 30, of Riley, Kansas, as the victim when he reported a known suspect showed a firearm during a roadrage incident.

Officers riled a report for aggravated assault and battery in the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden, Kansas, on September 17, 2017 at approximately 11:10 PM. Officers listed Mercyjazz Goodridge, 23, of Ogden, Kansas, and Trevor Biggers, 22, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victims when it was reported a suspect known to the victims swung a baseball bat at the them and pushed one of them.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.