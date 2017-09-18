Police: 3-year old Kan. boy flown to hospital after near drowning

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a child’s near drowning.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Emerson Street in Garden City reference a 3-year- old male child that had fallen in an above ground swimming pool, according to a media release.
The investigation revealed that several children were playing in the backyard when one of the children pulled a chair over to the pool making the pool accessible by the child. Family members removed the child from the pool and began performing CPR and were able to revive him.
Finney County EMS transported the child to St. Catherin’s Hospital. Life-saving efforts continued by hospital staff until the child was stable enough to be flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Police did not release an update on the child’s condition early Monday.