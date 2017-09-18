Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation Announces Fundraising Campaign

The Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation (MOPSF) announced that they will be conducting a fundraising campaign to support improvements to Rezac Auditorium at Manhattan High School. The campaign aims to raise $150,000 to support several improvements to the auditorium, including a dual door entry, stage floor replacement and a projection system, along with some other smaller projects.

The Foundation is excited to announce that the Goldstein Community Foundation has given a lead gift of $100,000.00 towards this effort. This gift is a significant statement of support for the need of improvements to Rezac Auditorium and the Goldstein Community Foundation’s support of education and this community.

The Foundation hopes to raise the remaining $50,000 towards its goal by the beginning of March 2018 so the school district can make plans to begin the improvements immediately upon the completion of the school year.

“Rezac Auditorium is a central part of the school experience for students, teachers, staff and the community,” said Jim Morrison, president of the MOPSF. “It is key to many important events at Manhattan High, from the fall musical to the spring awards night and from teacher training to student testing. It is a showcase for our school and we are pleased to help invest in this renovation project.”

The Manhattan-Ogden school district has already committed $150,000 of its own to other improvements of Rezac Auditorium, including renovation of both the audio system and the stage lighting, some of which was completed in the summer of 2017. The additional projects which will be funded through this campaign will complete the improvements identified in a 2016 architectural study.

Dr. Marvin Wade, superintendent of USD 383, said many students and staff have benefited from projects funded by the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation since its inception in 1989. These projects will continue to be supported by the foundation, though this campaign begins a new era, as the MOPSF Board recently decided to increase community engagement, and to begin these efforts with a fundraising campaign for improvements to Rezac Auditorium.

The Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that receives and administers gifts from citizens, businesses and organizations who wish to financially support activities that aid and enhance the school district. By working in cooperation with the school district, the Foundation seeks to enrich the public school experience for children within our school district, expanding on the work done by teachers and staff.

To find out how to donate to the campaign, please go to the MOPSF page on the Community Resources section of the USD 383 school district website, www.usd383.org or contact Jim Morrison at 785-776-9209.