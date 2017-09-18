Free outdoor film series to show ‘Souls of the Vermilion Sea’ at Sunset Zoo

Movies on the Grass, a free outdoor film series, offers the campus and community new films that portray current issues in a relaxed setting. “Souls of the Vermilion Sea” will show at 8 p.m. or at dusk Sunday, Sept. 24, at Sunset Zoo.

“Souls of the Vermilion Sea” is a feature-length documentary project about the struggle to save the world’s most endangered marine mammal, the Vaquita porpoise. Less than 100 of these threatened porpoises exist due to illegal poaching. Located on the west coast of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Groups like Oceana, Sea Shepard and the Mexican government are trying to save this quickly disappearing species.