Balloon release today in Bosco Student Plaza to kick off Mental Wellness Week

This week is Mental Wellness Week, a week promoting mental health of students at K-State and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

To start the week off, the Release to Remember event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 in Bosco Student Plaza. This event is to promote suicide prevention and raise awareness. Everyone is invited to come and get a balloon; the string to these balloons can be a different color depending on you and how suicide has affected your life. At noon, the balloons will be released into the air. Please come out and support the cause!

This is just the first event, don’t forget to stop by and see additional events for Mental Wellness Week.