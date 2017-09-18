Alumni Association announces K-State Homecoming schedule

The K-State Alumni Association and Student Homecoming Committee invite Kansas State University students, alumni, faculty, staff, families and friends to join them for events and activities during K-State’s 2017 Homecoming week Oct. 15-21.

This year’s Homecoming theme is Purple Pride Worldwide. The week marks K-State’s 102nd Homecoming celebration. Homecoming is a universitywide celebration coordinated by the K-State Alumni Association and sponsored by AT&T.

“For more than a century, our Wildcat community has celebrated this wonderful tradition,” said Marcus Kidd, assistant director of student programs for the Alumni Association. “We look forward to K-State fans of all ages joining us for a spirit-filled Homecoming week celebrating the K-State family, which spreads across the country and worldwide.”

Students or student organizations interested in being involved in additional Homecoming week activities should contact the Alumni Association programs department at 785-532-5056.

All Homecoming events are open to the public. For the most updated information, visit www.K-State.com/Homecoming. The schedule of events is as follows (all events and times are subject to change):

Sunday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Run/Walk, K-State Alumni Center: Students, alumni and community members may run or walk through campus in the 14th annual Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, which benefits K-State Food Pantry.

Noon to 2 p.m. Student Organization Spirit Signs, throughout campus, and Sidewalk Chalking Contest, Bosco Student Plaza. Additionally, Spirit Signs from student organizations will be placed on display at the K-State Student Union.

4 p.m. Crazy Cat Scavenger Hunt, campuswide: The Scavenger Hunt is sponsored by the K-State Association of Residence Halls.

8 p.m. Pant the Chant, Bramlage Coliseum: Homecoming pairings perform original spirit cheers.

Also: Coloring contest winners (grades K-6) will be displayed at Manhattan Town Center all week.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paint the ’Ville, Aggieville: Check out the Aggieville windows being painted by campus organizations and Homecoming pairings.

8 p.m. Wildcat Request Live, Bramlage Coliseum: This lip sync and dance competition showcases Fraternity and Sorority Homecoming pairings.

Thursday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. K-State Student Ambassador Elections.

6-8 p.m. Children’s Carnival, K-State Student Union: Open to Manhattan and surrounding communities.

Friday, Oct. 20

3-5:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat in Aggieville.

5 p.m. Homecoming Parade: The parade route begins at Manhattan Town Center and will run along Poyntz Avenue from Third Street to 11th Street, then heads north along 11th until reaching Moro Street before snaking back south along Manhattan Avenue and concluding in City Park.

6:30 p.m. Homecoming Pep Rally, Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park (following the parade).

Saturday, Oct. 21

K-State vs. Oklahoma Homecoming football game. Time TBD. Visit www.kstatesports.com for updated game times.

The K-State Alumni Association Pregame Party will begin two hours prior to kickoff in Cat Town, which is located on the south side of the west parking lot at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Cost to attend is $20 per adult and $15 per child (4-17 years old). Reservations for the pregame are required; they are due by Oct. 14.

The winning Spirit Signs will be displayed at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. During halftime the new Student Ambassadors will be announced and the Homecoming Committee members will be recognized.