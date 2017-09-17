Police investigate death of 60-year-old Manhattan man

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in Manhattan.

Just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department was dispatched to 2220 Green Avenue in response to a 911 call, according to a media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unconscious man identied as 60-year-old Randy Jay Abarr of that address.

EMS transported Abarr to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was pronounced dead.

Police released no additional details early Sunday.