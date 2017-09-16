Volunteer shooters needed to thin bison herd

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Park Service will use skilled shooters, capture and other methods to reduce the Grand Canyon’s bison population by more than half.

The agency gave final approval this month to the effort to bring the number of bison to around 200 within three to five years.

Park officials say the massive animals are damaging natural and cultural resources. Up to 600 roam the Grand Canyon’s far northern reaches and the adjacent forest.

Volunteer shooters would be selected through a lottery and have to prove they’re proficient with firearms and physically fit. Much of the work would be done on foot.

The bison meat would be given to volunteers, tribes and food banks.

A team is expected to develop guidelines later this year.