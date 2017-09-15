USGS reports 4th earthquake this week in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported four earthquakes in Kansas this week.

The most recent at 8:13p.m. Thursday measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately four miles southwest of Mayfield in Sumner County.

At 4:13 p.m. Thursday, a quake measured a magnitude 2.8 and was centered approximately 5 miles south of the Kingman County community of Spivey, according to the U.S.GS.

The agency reported a magnitude 3.2 quake centered approximately 4 miles northeast of Harper at 11:14p.m. Wednesday night

A quake at 10:15a.m. Sunday measured 2.3 and was centered near Argonia in Sumner County.

The USGS also reported quakes in Harper and Sedgwick County earlier in September.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quakes, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.