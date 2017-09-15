Star Spangled Saturday at Flint Hills Discovery Center

Join the FHDC for a day of patriotism filled with hands-on activities and demonstrations for every age! Taste an MRE (meal, ready-to-eat), learn flag etiquette, see military vehicles and more!

Guests can also enjoy visiting our fall exhibit, Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One. Guests can explore the epic one-hundred-year history of the 1st Infantry Division through the eyes of five soldiers from the founding of the Big Red One in 1917 to present day.

Immerse yourself in the exceptional history of the 1st Infantry Division in our Tallgrass Gallery and get to know five heroic soldiers and their personal chronicles through the last century of major conflicts.

Younger visitors are being recruited to Rags’s Confidence Course in the Mezzanine Gallery! In this Camp Funston “boot camp”, children can “train” alongside Rags, the lovable military pooch who served as the mascot of the 1ID in WWI.