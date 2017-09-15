Riley County Arrests September 15

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3000 block of Tonga St. on September 14, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. Officers listed the Riley County Police Department as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged an unmarked patrol vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1000 block of Garden Way on September 15, 2017 at approximately 1:50 AM. Officers listed Brandon Loving, 32, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported two known suspects took his iPad, Playstation controller, miscellanous furniture and other items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $607.00. The items were recovered and returned to the victim.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.