Registration open for K-State’s Homecoming 5K Run/Walk

The K-State Alumni Association invites Kansas State University students, alumni, friends and community members to kick off K-State’s 2017 Homecoming week by participating in the annual Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 15.

This year’s Homecoming theme is Purple Pride Worldwide and marks K-State’s 102nd Homecoming celebration. Homecoming is a universitywide celebration coordinated by the K-State Alumni Association and sponsored by AT&T.

Registration for the 5K, which benefits K-State Food Pantry, is open and can be completed online or via mail. The annual 5K has raised more than $68,000 for community organizations since it began in 2003. For registrations submitted online or postmarked by Oct. 4, the cost for K-State students or Alumni Association members is $17 and $20 for nonmember or nonstudents. For all registrations submitted or postmarked after Oct. 4, the cost is $25. To register online, visit www.K-State.com/5K.

The 5K course begins and ends at the K-State Alumni Center, located at the corner of 17th Street and Anderson Avenue, and travels through the K-State campus. The race will take place rain or shine. Parking will not be allowed in the Alumni Center lots. Please park in the West Stadium lots. For additional details on the 5K Run/Walk and the full schedule of Homecoming events, visit www.K-State.com/Homecoming or call the Alumni Association at 800-600-ALUM (2586).