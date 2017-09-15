Register now for the Celebration of the Flint Hills Byway Gala

The 2nd Annual Celebration of the Flint Hills Gala is coming up this Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Mertz Family Barn 34107 K-18 Highway.

The gala features appetizers, art and ambience and proceeds will support the work of the Native Stone Scenic Byway. Tickets may be purchased (check or cash) at the door or in advance for $20.00 each or $35.00 a pair.

Tickets are available at the Riley County Historical Museum, 2309 Claflin Road Manhattan; Stockgrowers State Bank 304 Missouri Avenue, Alma; Stockgrowers State Bank 306 Main Street, Paxico; or Stockgrowers State Bank 225 Main Street, Maple Hill; or by calling committee members at 785-765-2353 or 785-456-5839 or 785-256-6055