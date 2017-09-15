Fort Riley leadership to help make pies for Fall Apple Day Festival

Pie-making for Fort Riley's Fall Apple Day Festival runs Sept. 18 to 22 as volunteers with the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley prepare 1,500 pies for the Sept. 23 event. Two of the volunteers are Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. James Collins. The pair will help out Sept. 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Riley's Culinary Lab. Fall Apple Day Festival pies are made following a recipe attributed to Libby Custer, wife of the famous Gen. George Custer who was stationed at Fort Riley in 1866-1867. To learn more and to pre-order an apple pie, visit http://www. fortrileyhistoricalsociety. org/apple-day.html. Pre-sales end Sept. 15. Fall Apple Day Festival is open to the public and takes place Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Riley’s Artillery Parade Field. Visitors who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements. Passes for the day can be obtained now.