Fort Riley leadership to help make pies for Fall Apple Day Festival

Pie-making for Fort Riley's Fall Apple Day Festival runs Sept. 18 to 22 as 
volunteers with the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley 
prepare 1,500 pies for the Sept. 23 event.

Two of the volunteers are Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence and Garrison 
Command Sgt. Maj. James Collins.  The pair will help out Sept. 19 from 10 to 
11:30 a.m. at Fort Riley's Culinary Lab.

Fall Apple Day Festival pies are made following a recipe attributed to Libby 
Custer, wife of the famous Gen. George Custer who was stationed at Fort Riley 
in 1866-1867.  To learn more and to pre-order an apple pie, visit 
http://www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org/apple-day.html.  Pre-sales end Sept. 
15.

Fall Apple Day Festival is open to the public and takes place Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Riley’s Artillery Parade Field. Visitors who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements. Passes for the day can be obtained now.