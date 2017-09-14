UPDATE: Residents under alert after fatal Kan. crash, ammonia leak

FINNEY COUNTY — First responders at a fatal accident involving a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia on U.S. 50 just west of Anderson Road northwest of Garden City were forced to leave the scene due the danger early Thursday morning, according to KHP Trooper Mike Racy.

This semi hauling anhydrous ammonia continues leaking and the wind changed directions, according to Racy.

The road will remain closed for some time until officials are able to determine it is safe for crews to return to the scene and just how to off load the semi.

One person died in the crash that occurred at approximately 10p.m. Officials have not released the name of the victim or details of the crash.

Just before 11:30p.m. a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Teresa J. Lunsfor, 56, Mena, AR., ran over lights, cones at U.S. 50 and VFW Road near the scene of the semi crash and ammonia leak.

The Outlander rear ended an unoccupied KDOT Chevy Silverado with warning lights on and red flashing lights.

Ems transported Lunsfor to the hospital in Garden City.

