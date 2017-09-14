Riley County Arrests September 14

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Phillip Schaffer, 47, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 13, 2017 at approximately 12:00 PM. Schaffer was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Schaffer was issued no bond causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. on September 13, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed Interim Health Care of Wichita as the victim when it was report two unknown suspects damaged the passenger side front and rear door of a vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation in Manhattan on September 13, 2017. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when it was reported two juvenile males known to her sent her inappropriate pictures through social media. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4600 block of Harbour Hills Dr. on September 13, 2017 at approximately 7:35 PM. Officers listed Matthew Floersch, 39, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect forced entry into his garage and took a Polaris Razor UTV, a dirt bike and miscellanous power tools. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,690.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 2400 block of Marlatt Ave. on September 13, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle driven by Ryan Gere, 22, of Manhattan, had crashed. Gere was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

