Participants needed for user experience research studies

Volunteers are needed for upcoming and ongoing studies of K-State websites and online tools. These studies allow us to gain feedback from people like you. We use this information to learn what is working for you, what is not, and make changes as needed.

When you sign up to participate, we will use the information you provide to match you with upcoming studies. When you are a match to an upcoming study we will contact you to schedule a session. During a research study, we may ask for your feedback on a current website or tool, something brand new, or maybe even just a sketch or prototype of an idea.

Anyone who uses the internet is eligible to participate. You do not need to be affiliated with K-State, or be a computer expert to volunteer. It only takes a few minutes to sign up now.

For more information, visit ksu.edu/usability.