K-Stater will host new television show featuring western performers

Ron Wilson, director of K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development, will host a new television show featuring Kansas western musicians and cowboy history.

“I’m honored to highlight these talented musicians and cowboy poets whose work celebrates the values and spirit of the west in rural America,” Wilson said.

The show,”Cowboy Up, a celebration of the American Cowboy,” which began in September, will feature western musicians, cowboy poets and western history.

The half-hour show will be broadcast at noon each Sunday on Cox cable television systems across Kansas and select independent cable television systems, subject to local programming changes. Cox viewers can check program guides for details. The show is estimated to be available to 180,000 households across the state.

The show is produced by Trinity Marketing Group, a Topeka video production company, which also produces “Doc Talk,” “AG am in Kansas” and other television shows.

“It is important to honor and share the western heritage of rural Kansas,” Wilson said.