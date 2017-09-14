‘Demon’ brigade Soldier dies at Fort Hood, Texas

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died during a training exercise at Fort

Hood, Texas, Sept. 12.

Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy, a medic with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation

Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf.

Div., died after falling during hoist training near Robert Gray Army

Airfield. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy’s family and

friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Khirsten T. Schwenn, 2nd

GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander. “The unexpected death of a family member is

profoundly tragic. Staff Sgt. Devoy touched countless lives as a flight

paramedic. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an extraordinary

noncommissioned officer and teammate.”

Devoy joined the Army in March 2010 and arrived at Fort Riley in December

2012. He was 28 years old. He was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

Devoy’s home of record is Ballwin, Missouri. His awards and decorations

include the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement

Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Army

Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan

Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service

Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal,

the Combat Medical Badge and the Aviation Badge.

Devoy deployed to Germany in 2010 and to Afghanistan in 2011, 2013 and 2016.