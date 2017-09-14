Counterfeit laundry soap case dropped against Kansas man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped their case against a Kansas man accused of representing the bulk laundry detergent he was selling as Tide-brand detergent.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Brian Glenn had been scheduled to go on trial next week on a felony counterfeiting charge. But a deputy attorney general with the Kansas Attorney General’s Fraud and Litigation Division said in a motion dated Thursday that more testing is needed. The case was dismissed in a way that allows it to be refiled later.

Law enforcement agents and Proctor & Gamble representatives raided Glenn’s home last year.

Glenn’s attorney, Cooper Overstreet, said his client “made no representations that he was selling Tide soap.” Glenn told an agent that when he sold the soap, he described it as “Tide like” or “Tide type.”