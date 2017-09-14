Authorities determine cause of Kansas house explosion

ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Butler County authorities say an explosion that destroyed a rural home and critically injured a man was caused by a propane leak.

The home near Rose Hill exploded on Monday. A 67-year-old man suffered severe burns.

Andover Deputy Fire Chief Mike Roosevelt said investigators are sure propane caused the explosion but are still investigating the exact ignition source.

Propane is a common home fuel source in rural Kansas.

A family member said the injured man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.