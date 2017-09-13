UPDATE: Woman held at gunpoint, van stolen from Kan. gas station

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and have made an arrest.

Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 2024 SE California in Topeka, according to a media release.

A woman traveling on Interstate 70 stopped at the Phillips 66 convenience store when she noticed a tire on her Dodge Caravan needed air. As she was near the store, three suspects approached, held her at gunpoint and drove away in the vehicle.

Officials broadcast a description of the vehicle. A Kansas Highway Patrol officer saw the van traveling on 6th Street near Croco Road. During the pursuit, the suspects made it to the west side of Lawrence before they were detained. Two of the suspects are juveniles and are being held for Aggravated Robbery in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center. Police

continue searching for other suspects.

