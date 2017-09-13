Students, staff evacuated after fire at Kansas middle school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating the cause of a fire Wednesday morning at a Salina Middle School.

Students and faculty at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 East Lakewood Blvd, evacuated the building at approximately 9 a.m. for the fire alarm, according to Jennifer Bradford-Vernon, USD 305 public information director.

“The alarm was due to smoke from a small fire started in a bathroom that was quickly extinguished,” she said.

Students and faculty waited outdoors for about an hour as crews extinguished the fire and aired out the building. There were no injuries and no significant damage to the building was reported.

The rest of the school day will resume as scheduled as investigators determined that the fire was not electrical or caused by anything defective in the building.