Students selected for New York adventure

Journalism and mass communications students Rafael Garcia, a junior from Emporia, and Braxton Jones, a senior from Wichita, have been selected to attend the 2017 International Radio and Television Society, or IRTS, Multicultural Career Workshop in New York City.

The conference, which is in its 33rd year, presents an opportunity for multicultural students to network with representatives of major media companies. Recruiters who have attended the workshop have come from some of the industry’s most popular media companies, including BET, CBS, HBO, MTV and Time Inc.

In addition to networking, the conference provides students with greater insight on how they can embark on a career in advertising, digital media, marketing, production or sales.

According to the organization’s website, “The IRTS Multicultural Career Workshop is a two-day conference that continues to be singled out by human resource professionals as one of the best places to find skilled students and recent graduates of color for job and internship opportunities.”

Garcia, the current editor-in-chief of the Kansas State Collegian, seeks to become a feature writer, while Jones desires to launch a career in sports broadcasting. This is Jones’ second time attending the workshop and Garcia’s first. They are scheduled to fly to New York in October.