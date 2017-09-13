Star Wars Reads Day Coming Up At Manhattan Public Library

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Manhattan Public Library hosted Star Wars Reads Day! Visit the library on Saturday, October 7 from 10:00 AM to noon for games, trivia, and activities for all ages. Then at noon, gather in the auditorium for a movie screening.

Crafts and activities will include trivia, Jedi training with bubbles, and a cosplay panel discussion. Costumes are encouraged and participants are invited to join the cosplay/costume parade which will take place at 11:15 AM. Door prizes will be awarded to several lucky attendees! You must be present at the time of the drawing to win.

At 12:00 PM, enjoy a movie screening on the auditorium’s recently updated audio visual system courtesy of Capital Federal Savings Bank and Reddi Systems.

Star Wars Reads Day was started in 2012 by Lucasfilm and its publishing partners as a way to highlight the vast number of books written about Star Wars, its characters, and its universe. Last year, there were over 2,000 schools, bookstores, and (of course) libraries that marked the day with read-a-thons, movie showings, and creative activities that feature the beloved sci-fi series and its characters.

For more information visit the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue, call (785) 776-4741 or visit the library’s website at www.MHKLibrary.org. Find the library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, too.