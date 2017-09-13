Sheriff: Kansas teen found in burned car identified

LYON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have identified the teen victim.

Just before 10p.m. September 6, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been on fire at Road 160 and Road T in rural Lyon County. When deputies arrived, they located a body inside the vehicle, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed this death to be ruled as a homicide and the victim has been identified as Jesus Avila-Galvin Jr, 19, of Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any and all information related to this homicide and we are currently asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team, Investigators with the KBI, the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, the Emporia Fire Department, the Emporia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Lyon County Coroner, Dr. Erik Mitchell assisted with the investigation.