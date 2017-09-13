Riley County Arrests September 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation in Manhattan on September 12, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when she reported a 16 year old male known to her sent her an old picture of herself in a state of undress through social media. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of Seventh St on September 12, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Rick Hill, 33, of Junction City, Kansas, as the victim when two unknown suspects took the rims and tires off his gray 2004 Cadillac Seville. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Amanda Bluthardt, 37, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 12, 2017 at approximately 3:20 PM. Bluthardt was arrested on a Riley County District court warrant for four counts of distribute methamphetamine. Bluthardt’s total bond was set at $10,000.00. Bluthardt was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.