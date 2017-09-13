Kansas State condemns white nationalist flyers found on campus

Leaders at Kansas State University are calling for unity after racist flyers were discovered Wednesday morning.

Several posters with messages promoting white nationalism were seen taped on light posts and other structures across the K-State campus. The flyers also included links to TheRightStuff.biz and AltRight.com, websites linked to the alternative right movement.

In a statement released by Student Body President Jack Ayres and Vice-President Olivia Baalman, students are being asked to come together by wearing purple on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we ask that you #StandinSolidarity against the repugnant posters found on campus today. Please join our community by wearing purple tomorrow to show our commitment to an inclusive campus. We encourage you to take action civilly, and stand up for any situations of injustice you see.”

Most of the posters were removed by early Wednesday afternoon. Students are encouraged to contact the Office of Student Life by phone at 785-532-6432 or by email at stulife@ksu.edu.