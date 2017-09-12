Scenic Byway Extended Through Wabaunsee, Riley and Geary County Counties

The Native Stone Scenic Byway has been extended through portions of Wabaunsee, Riley and Geary counties.

KDOT made the announcement. The agency has been working in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the Kansas Historical Society.

The newly extended byway continues along K-99 Highway north from I-70, goes west onto K-18 Highway and then through the town of Wabaunsee. It courses westward into Riley County through Zeandale to K-177 at the edge of Manhattan where it turns southward on K-177 Highway, passes into Geary County and ends at the I-17 – K-177 interchange.

KDOT Secretary Richard Carlson said, “The extension will help broaden awareness of the Flint Hills and the role native limestone plays in the scenic beauty and history of the region. It is sure to spur interest in the communities along the route.”

The Konza Prairie, Pillsbury Crossing and waterfall on Deep Creek, the Flint Hills Discovery Center and a hilltop overlook on K-177 where visitors can survey the Flint Hills and the Kansas River valley are part of the expanded route.

Additional route markers will be placed along the extension and it will be included in the Kansas Byways Guide, added to the byway page on the Kansas Byways website at www.ksbyways.com and promoted on the Kansas Byways Facebook and Pinterest pages. The byway communities are also eligible for grant applications to enhance the route for visitors.