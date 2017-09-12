Riley County Arrests September 12

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2300 block of Blueberry Dr. on September 11, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Officers listed Koltyn Moore, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle’s head lights and side mirrors. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $550.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1900 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd on September 11, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a red 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Lorna Martinez, 18, of Manhattan had struck a parked Silver 2000 Subaru Forrester driven by Darlene Clark, 40, of Manhattan. A juvenile in the Subaru was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd on September 11, 2017 at approximately 4:05 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a 1957 black BMW motorcycle driven by Christopher Banner, 75, of Manhattan had crashed. Banner was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

