Police: Pipe bombs found in Kansas hotel room

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after they determined two suspicious devices located on Monday in a third floor hotel room at WoodSpring Suites 725 West Taft in Wichita were pipe bombs and explosive devices, according to Officer Charley Davidson in a media release.

The Wichita Police Department Bomb Unit successfully removed both devices from the room. No other devices were located in the hotel.

On Monday at approximately 10:30 am, WPD officers were called to the west-side hotel where the two pipe bombs were located. The area surrounding the room with the pipe bombs was evacuated, and the WPD Bomb Unit, also known as the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD) responded.

The latest known occupants of the room checked out of the hotel on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to hotel management.