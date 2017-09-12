Police investigate thefts at 3 Kansas country clubs

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating four thefts from vehicles at three country clubs in Kansas and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

The four thefts from vehicles occurred at Wichita Country Club, Reflection Ridge Swimming Pool, and Crestview Country Club on August 20, according to Wichita Police. On September 11, police released photos of a vehicle of interest and three individuals of interest.

If you recognize this vehicle or any of these individuals please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or WPD detectives at 316.268.4407. The case numbers are: 17C522091, 17C521986, 17C521987, and 17C521999.