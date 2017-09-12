Police: Clerk scares off suspect in attempted Kan. armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted armed robbery and attempting to identify a suspect.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the QuickStop in the 3100 block of SW 29th Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

An individual had entered the business with a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk refused and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 160 – 180 pounds. He wore a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and blue/gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.