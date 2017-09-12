MHS Semifinalists Named in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced today that six Manhattan High School students were named Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program – Richard Brown, Jacob Clanton, Stephanie Fu, Creighton Glasscock, Luann Jung and Leon Li.

“Manhattan High School is exceedingly proud of these students for achieving National Merit Semi-Finalist status. Not only is this a reflection upon the students and their performance, it is a testament to their families, their teachers, and their community,” states MHS Principal Greg Hoyt.

From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous collegestudies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 440 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the national’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.