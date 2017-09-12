Manhattan Public Library Card Sign-up at Hale Library

If you live in any of the counties shown below, you are eligible to acquire a free library card for the Manhatt an Public Library (MPL)at 629 Poyntz Avenue. The card allows you to borrow their materials, access their online databases and e-books, and use their many services. For more information about the card and the privileges it gives you see https://www.mhklibrary.org/library-card/.

Staff from MPL will be at Hale Library from 10am-3pm on Sept. 12 to create library cards for adults who present a photo ID and show proof of address (e.g., address listing on KSIS, a utility bill, recently postmarked mail, checks, rent receipt, etc.). They will also be happy to answer your questions about their services and resources.

Counties: Chase, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington