KHP: Four fatal accidents Monday on Kansas highways

It was a deadly Monday on Kansas Highways. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 4 fatality accidents before noon.

At 7:40 a.m. in Gray County, a 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Zachariah E. Hammond, 21, Montezuma, was eastbound on U.S. 56 just west of Kansas 23.

The pickup entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with 2017 Kenworth semi driven by Robert L. Hoskinson, 53, Cimarron.

Hammond and Hoskinson were transported to the hospital in Dodge City where Hammond died.

The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

At 8:32 a.m. in Clay County, The KHP reported a 2000 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Curtis Scott, 43, NE., was southbound on Kansas15 following a tractor trailer. The motorcycle passed the truck in the no passing zone.

A northbound Chevy Malibu driven by Megan Anne Ggeller, 31, Wakefield, hit Scott when laid the motorcycle down on the left side in the northbound lane.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill- Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

Gfeller was not injured. Scott was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

At 8:38 a.m. in Crawford County ,The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by Fred F. Bogina, 87, Arma, was eastbound on 640th Avenue at U.S. 69. The driver failed to yield to a 2010 Peterbilt Semi driven by Justin Eddie Horner, 27, Kingman, that was northbound on U.S. 69. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Bogina was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Horner was possibly injured according to the KHP. They did not indicate where he was treated.

Just after 11:45 a.m. in Stanton County, the KHP reported a 2014 Kenworth Semi driven by Osman Hernandez-Gonzales, 25, Hugoton, was east bound on County Road 4 twelve miles north of Johnson City.

The driver failed to yield at yield sign and was struck by a 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Lance Turner, 51, Walsh, CO., that was southbound on County Road W.

After the impact the semi rolled on to its left side on County Road 4. Vehicle 2 came to rest in the north east corner of the intersection.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Garnand Funeral Home.

Hernandez-Gonzales was transported to the Stanton County Hospital. Turner was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.