Kansas teen jailed for alleged battery, kidnapping

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect on alleged kidnapping charges.

Just after 2p.m. Monday, a 17-year-old woman was having a conversation with Chasin Arroyo in a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Simmons Street, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When Arroyo wouldn’t leave her vehicle, the woman got out of the car to open his door.

While the woman was out of the car, Arroyo got out and picked her up and carried the woman to a fenced-in-yard, where he tripped.

The confrontation continued into the garage, where Arroyo allegedly blocked the exit, not letting the woman leave.

An unknown party called in the disturbance. A KHP Trooper was first on the scene, walking in on Arroyo holding the victim from behind.

Capt. Forrester said that the woman got into the house after hitting Arroyo with a piece of ceramic art as he continued to block the exit. The object broke, leaving a laceration on Arroyo’s shoulder.

Arroyo was transported to the hospital before being taken into custody. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for battery, criminal restraint and kidnapping.