Clay Center woman hospitalized following accident on Highway 24

Both lanes of westbound Highway 24 were closed for nearly an hour following a two-vehicle injury accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 78 year-old Karen Dyson of Clay Center was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka after striking a semi near Academy Sports. Officials say Dyson was crossing lanes when she collided with the semi on the inside lane.

The truck was driven by 28 year-old Todd Dunstan of Beloit who was uninjured. Dyson’s condition is unknown at this time.