Amazing Race Manhattan this Saturday

Instead of sleeping in, grab a friend and join Relevate for Amazing Race Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Check in at 9 a.m. at the Nichols Hall atrium and race to local businesses to compete in short friendship challenges backed by relationship science. Win awesome prize packs donated from local businesses for first, second and third places; best team outfit; and best selfie video.

All proceeds go toward Relevate, a research team at K-State dedicated to spreading relationship science. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. The race is estimated to take teams 3-4.5 hours to complete.

Sign up on the Eventbrite page.