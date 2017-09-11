Riley County Arrests September 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Steven Meredith, 31, of Ogden, Kansas was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 8, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Meredith was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribution of heroin. Meredith’s total bond was set at $10,000.00. Meredith was not confined at the time of this report.

Eric Moeder, 38, of Wakeeney, Kansas, was arrested in the 2900 block of Claflin Rd. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:20 AM. Moeder was arrested on charges of distribute heroin, distribute crack cocaine and distribute or possess with intent to distribute paraphernalia for illegal use. Moeder’s total bond was set at $30,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Matthew Muse, 39, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 2:05 AM. Muse was arrested for driving under the influence and driving while suspended. Muse’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Muse was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary from motor vehicle in the 400 block of Bluemont Ave. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 9:35 AM. Officers listed Shelby Cardell, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took a laptop, backpack, camera and miscellanous items from her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2295.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and computer unlawful acts in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Officers listed Wenting Guo, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect scammed her online. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on September 9, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old male as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect sodomized him. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional details will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM. Officers listed Walmart as the victim when it was reported a known suspect and an unknown suspect took miscellanous items from the store. The total loss associated with this case is $650.00. The items were later recovered.

Andrew Ware, 55, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 9, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM. Ware was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for theft. Ware’s bond was set at $25,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Dr. on September 9, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. Officers listed Chad Briggs, 44, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported a known suspect damaged the victim’s Chevy Camaro. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Abiygailrose Romero, 23, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested in the 600 block of N. 12th on September 10, 2017 at approximately 1:45 AM. Romero was arrested on a Nemaha County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Romero’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and burglary in the 8100 block of N 60th St. on September 10, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Officers listed Gary Kilner, 56, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect entered his property, causing damage and took several work items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $16,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Nathan Rojas, 40, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Goodrich Dr. on September 11, 2017 at approximately 4:00 AM. Rojas was arrested on charges of attemped burglary and criminal deprivation of property. Rojas’ total bond was set at $6,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.