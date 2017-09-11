Police look for Kansas man in possible accidental shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to look for a suspect.

Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2200 Block of South Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 25-year-old man lives at the apartment with a 24-year-old girlfriend.

The 25-year-old and his 23-year old brother got into a fight, according to police. During the fight the 25-year-old hit his brother on the head with a hand gun. The weapon discharged and wounded the brother in the shoulder and the leg of a 36-year-old man also at the apartment.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

The 25-year-old fled the scene. Police have made no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call police.