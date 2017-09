SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place in Salina.

Just before 5 p.m. on September 8, a man and three women entered the store, cut the lock to the cell phone storage cabinet and got away with 58 phones, according to Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

The total loss was listed at $41,145.00

Police are currently obtaining surveillance video of the crime, according to Sweeney.