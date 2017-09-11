No. 18 K-State faces first road test at Vandy

Following two home wins to open the season, 18th-ranked K-State will hit the road for the first time in 2017 when it visits SEC foe Vanderbilt Saturday night at Vanderbilt Stadium. The contest, which will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT, will be shown nationally on ESPNU with Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and John Congemi (analyst) on the call.

The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thomps on (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on Sirius channel 108, XM Channel 201 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

In his 26th season at the helm of the Wildcats, College Football Hall of Famer Bill Snyder brings back 44 letterwinners – including 18 starters – from last year’s squad.

Eight of the returning starters picked up All-Big 12 accolades in 2016, including Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year D.J. Reed (DB) and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Reggie Walker (DE).

K-State has scored 55 points in each of its first two games, hitting the 50-point mark twice in the first two games for the third time in school history (1998, 2012).

Senior Jesse Ertz has gotten off to a hot start by setting a new single-game school record for passer rating (319.8) in the opener while completing 70.3-percent of his passes through two games. He enters the week ranked fourth nationally in passing efficiency and yards per completion.

Ertz, the NCAA’s most efficient passer in week one, connected on three touchdown passes of 55 or more yards, marking the first time in the Snyder era that the Cats had three or more TD catches of 50-plus yards in a game.

K-State has not thrown an interception in its last six games, the longest stretch since the 2012 season.

The Cats have solid depth at running back and wide receiver as five different runners have scored TDs and five different wide receivers have three or more catches.

The Wildcats have proven how versatile they can be on offense, throwing for 333 yards and four TDs in the opener and then rushing for 315 yards and five TDs last week against Charlotte.

D.J. Reed had a night against UCA, recording a 96-yard return on the opening kickoff, a 62-yard punt return for a score and an interception on defense en route to Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Kendall Adams answered the bell against Charlotte by becoming just the third Big 12 player ever to return an interception for a TD and a fumble for a score in the same game as he went on to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

K-State held Charlotte to just 58 yards passing, the fewest in a game since yielding just 39 to Nebraska in 2000.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES